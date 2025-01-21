Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.