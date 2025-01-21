Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$62.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$62.15 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.48. The stock has a market cap of C$8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

