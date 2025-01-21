Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 107 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.1% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $233.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

