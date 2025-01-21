CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Announces Preliminary Financial Results and 2025 Revenue Guidance in Recent 8-K Filing**

CareDx Inc., a leading company in transplant solutions, has recently disclosed its preliminary financial results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, along with its revenue guidance for 2025. This information was made public as part of a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 13, 2025.

According to the filing, the company issued a press release detailing its financial performance, which is intended to meet the requirements of both Item 2.02 and Item 9.01 of Form 8-K. The accompanying press release, labeled as Exhibit 99.1, provides insights into CareDx’s financial standing and projections.

Additionally, in compliance with Regulation FD, CareDx also included a Corporate Presentation as Exhibit 99.2 in the filing. This presentation, current as of January 13, 2025, outlines the company’s strategic initiatives and is expected to be published on CareDx’s website.

Furthermore, the Form 8-K submission mentioned the identification of CareDx as a Delaware corporation with their principal executive offices located in Brisbane, California. The company’s telephone number was also provided for reference.

Among the financial highlights discussed in the filing, CareDx reported a revenue range of $85-$86 million for Q4 2024, along with other key metrics such as testing volume, adjusted EBITDA, and cash balance. The company highlighted a significant year-over-year increase in revenue and tested services volume.

Over the quarters, CareDx boasted a consistent growth pattern in its testing services volume across all organs. The company emphasized its focus on key growth drivers, including transplant volume, customer adoption, patient adherence, and an expanding product pipeline.

Looking ahead, CareDx outlined its strategic capital allocation plans, including M&A activities, investments in core operations, and a share buyback program, aiming to achieve its 2027 financial targets. The company sets ambitious revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets for 2027, reflecting its commitment to sustainable and profitable growth.

In conclusion, CareDx’s recent 8-K filing showcases the company’s robust financial performance, strategic direction, and commitment to advancing transplant solutions. Investors and stakeholders can access the full details of the filing on the SEC’s EDGAR database for further insights and analysis.

