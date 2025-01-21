Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.85 Per Share

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Carr’s Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of LON:CARR opened at GBX 129.49 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.20. The company has a market cap of £122.28 million, a PE ratio of -12,948.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. Carr’s Group has a 12-month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.85).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Carr’s Group

Carr’s is an international leader in manufacturing value added products and solutions, with market leading brands and robust market positions in Agriculture and Engineering, supplying customers around the world. Carr’s operates a business model that empowers operating subsidiaries, enabling them to be competitive, agile, and effective in their individual markets whilst setting overall standards and goals.

