CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.53 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $13,050.15 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00004951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00020951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.05166192 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $14,233.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.