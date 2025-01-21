Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

DHR stock opened at $238.41 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $222.53 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

