Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

