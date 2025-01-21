Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 52.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.17.

Chubb Stock Down 1.5 %

CB stock opened at $269.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.49. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $226.74 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.