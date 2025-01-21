Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,351 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $770.81 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $553.22 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $776.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $763.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.