Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 284,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

