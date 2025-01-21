Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 196.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.13% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

