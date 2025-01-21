Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after buying an additional 544,169 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after buying an additional 704,809 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.77 and a 12-month high of $123.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.68.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

