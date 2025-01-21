Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:CPKF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

