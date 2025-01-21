Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 9.73%.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:CPKF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
About Chesapeake Financial Shares
