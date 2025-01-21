Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $341.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.10. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $270.57 and a one year high of $349.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

