Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RTX by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after buying an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in RTX by 256.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,309,000 after buying an additional 702,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $128.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

