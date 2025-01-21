Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

