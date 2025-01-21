Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,276,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VO stock opened at $273.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $225.05 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.