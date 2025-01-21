Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.