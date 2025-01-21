City Holding Co. Buys 65 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

