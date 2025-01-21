City Holding Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

