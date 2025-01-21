Clarius Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

CHD opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,438.57. This represents a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

