Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 3,973 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 190,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $1,113,000. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,240,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after buying an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $683,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

