Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 402,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,165,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of HEICO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 11.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 101,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $236.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.28. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $171.14 and a 1 year high of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

