CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 2.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 122.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after buying an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1,296.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

BA stock opened at $171.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $217.59. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

