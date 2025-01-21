CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at about $25,526,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 341.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period.
VONE opened at $272.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $215.15 and a fifty-two week high of $278.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
