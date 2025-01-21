Colorado Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,212 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

