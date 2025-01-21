Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,098 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,386.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

