Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159,933 shares during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas makes up about 5.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 37.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,892,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 82.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 75,147 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CCU shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $10.50 to $9.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Shares of CCU stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

