Comparing CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ)

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CD International Enterprises and CISO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CD International Enterprises alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00 CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given CD International Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CD International Enterprises is more favorable than CISO Global.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CISO Global $57.06 million 0.21 -$80.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares CD International Enterprises and CISO Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CD International Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CISO Global.

Profitability

This table compares CD International Enterprises and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A CISO Global -54.91% -359.31% -76.63%

Risk & Volatility

CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About CD International Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People’s Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for CD International Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD International Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.