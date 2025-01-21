Compass Point Increases Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $87.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BFH. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 68,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,745. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This represents a 18.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after buying an additional 657,968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 390,413 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,121,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,353,000 after purchasing an additional 260,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 880,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 243,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.