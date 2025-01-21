comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
comScore Stock Performance
comScore stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. comScore has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.16.
comScore Company Profile
