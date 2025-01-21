comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

comScore Stock Performance

comScore stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. comScore has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.16.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

