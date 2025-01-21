Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 627 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $943.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $949.82 and a 200-day moving average of $901.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $675.96 and a 52-week high of $1,008.25. The stock has a market cap of $418.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,232. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

