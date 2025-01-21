Courage Miller Partners LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 30,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

