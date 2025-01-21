Cronos Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 2% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and approximately $44.85 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00034873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

