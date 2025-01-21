Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

CRT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.56. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

