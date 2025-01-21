Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,371 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 883,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 90.24%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

