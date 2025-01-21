CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4,147.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.38.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $357.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 700.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.