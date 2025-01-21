CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 1.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $370.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $364.54 and last traded at $363.39. Approximately 635,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,740,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.00.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.84, a P/E/G ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

