Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 10,137 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $1,064,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

