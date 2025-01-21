Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $549.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $434.16 and a one year high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

