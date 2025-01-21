Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $7.56 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VGT stock opened at $627.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.91. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

