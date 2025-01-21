Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 678 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

NYSE SJM opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $99.81 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

