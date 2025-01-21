Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Decreased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 2.0% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $479,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Cummins by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 26,576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $365.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.52 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,803.36. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

