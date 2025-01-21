Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,580,134.40. This represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.3 %

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Shares of CW stock opened at $366.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.45 and its 200-day moving average is $332.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.