CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 1.3 %

CVD Equipment Company Profile

NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

