Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDCF opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.56.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

