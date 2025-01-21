Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to “Buy”

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.05.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

