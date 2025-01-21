Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,066 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,800 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after buying an additional 1,199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,675,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

