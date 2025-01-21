Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,013,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 62,163 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 127,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,381,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

BATS:DFIS opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.